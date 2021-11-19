You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will be officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Patrick McLain

EWING — Services for Patrick J. McLain, 87, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

LeRoy Ernst

LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy E. Ernst, 81, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on 513th Avenue in Clearwater.

Dale Nelson

PIERCE — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Dale Nelson died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Marjean Shively

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Memorial services for Edward Remter, 75, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Bill Heermann will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Melinda Johnson

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Stanley O’Dey

TILDEN — Services for Stanley I. O’Dey, 73, of Tilden will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Marjorie Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie A. Voecks, 93, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, of Hoskins will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

