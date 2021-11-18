CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.