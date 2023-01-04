CROFTON — Services for Joseph Foxhoven, 81, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Joseph Foxhoven died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his residence.
WAUSA — Services for Joan G. Cautrell, 76, Magnet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and the Rev. Jim Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
VERIDGRE — Services for Thomas Hrbek, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Thomas Hrbek died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard,…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Donna M. (White) Alexander, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mildred M. Praeuner, 98, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.