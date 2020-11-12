WEST POINT — Services for Joseph Eichelberger, 68, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Mark Tomes of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. He had donated his body to science.
CLARKSON — Services for Lorraine Vacha, 90, Clarkson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Angeline Vanek, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
WEST POINT — Services for Joseph Eichelberger, 68, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Rose Ann Huismann, 85, of Madison are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darrell D. Papstein, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Private services for Marjorie K. Brandow, 83, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Private services for Michelle J. (Shoemaker) Bulau, 36, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in O’Neill.