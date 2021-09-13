You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Dunaisky

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph J. Dunaisky, 60, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Joseph Dunaisky died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Atkinson.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Neva Echtenkamp

WAKEFIELD — Services for Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.

Eileen Matthies

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Eileen Matthies died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Doris Milne died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Roberta Lute

LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Solomon Seikaly

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.

Marion Raymer

WAYNE — Services for Marion A. Raymer, 91, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Steven Jockens

TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.

Porter Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

