Joseph Buelt Jr.

ELGIN — Private services for Joseph P. “Joe” Buelt Jr., 90, Elgin, will be Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Public visitation without the family present will be 4-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a wake planned for 5 p.m. Social distancing will be followed at the visitation. Masks are encouraged.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
———
Joseph Paul Buelt Jr. was born Sept. 24, 1930, on the family farm 3-1/2 miles southeast of Elgin. He was the youngest of five children born to Joseph and Mary (Heil) Buelt. He grew up on the farm and attended St. Boniface School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952, saw overseas duty in Germany and was discharged in 1954.
He returned to Elgin, helped his dad with the farm and drove a truck wagon for Union Oil. He worked also in Omaha as a delivery man and a for a water softener company.
He married Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Stoltz on Aug. 23, 1955. To this union, four daughters were born: Barbara, Karen, Beverly and Marsha. Joe worked at the Wicks Home Company in Neligh, Schmitt Construction for 11 years, and also for Blair Motors in Elgin for 20 years until his retirement.
Joe will be remembered most by his friendly smile, helping hand and sense of humor that always made his company with others enjoyable. He was a member of VFW Post 5816 of Elgin, the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and was a member of St. Boniface Parish, where he served on the CCD board and the parish council. His faith and family were of most importance to him.
Survivors include his daughters: Barbara Andersen of Norfolk, Karen (Ed) Boyle of Creighton and Marsha Stier (Kevin) of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mildred Grietens of Norfolk; along with nieces, nephews and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty Ann; an infant daughter, Beverly Ann Buelt; a son-in-law, Dave Andersen; two brothers, Wilfred Buelt and Raymond Buelt; and a sister, Dorothy (Buelt) Dwyer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.