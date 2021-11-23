You have permission to edit this article.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Boone and Madison.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Joseph Bruening

ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph B. Bruening, 63, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue until service time at the church.

Joseph Bruening died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.

WAKEFIELD — Private services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, will be at a later date.

HOLSTEIN — Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen, 58, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A memorial service in Osmond will be at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.

LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.

OSMOND — Services for Garry L. Springer, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Osmond.

NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…

WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.

RANDOLPH — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Nita Meyer died at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, rural Randolph.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

