PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for L. Joseph Blair, 90, rural Brunswick, will be at a later date.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
Blair died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at CHI Health in Plainview.
1930-2021
Leland Joseph Blair was born on Nov. 28, 1930, on a farm near Brunswick to Ralph and Ethel Blair. After graduating from Creighton High School, Joe joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed in Hawaii.
After his discharge, he moved back to farm and was soon united in marriage to Kathryn Hildreth in 1954. They settled on the farm, where he became a dairy and crop farmer with his father.
Joe and Kathryn enjoyed over 50 years of marriage and were blessed with six children. They found joy in their personal relationships with Jesus Christ, nine beautiful grandchildren and the addition of great-grandchildren to the family.
Joe worked the Blair farm for over 70 years with his father; his brother, Herb; his son, Kevin; and grandson Dustin. He was an active member of the Brunswick community and is remembered for his kindness and unwavering love for his friends and family.
Joe was preceded in death by his spouse, Kathryn Hildreth Blair; his parents, Ralph and Ethel (Warren) Blair; his sister, Claudia Blair Hartz; his brothers, Owen, Allen and Herbert; his grandson, Steven Josiah Blair; and his daughter-in-law, Laura Blair.
He is survived by his daughters, Claudia Blair Davis (her spouse, Jack) and Beth; his sons Joel, Kevin (his spouse, Diane), Steven (his spouse, Susie), and Mark (his spouse, Tammy); eight grandchildren; and 26 (plus more on the way) great-grandchildren.