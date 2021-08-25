You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph Blair

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for L. Joseph Blair, 90, rural Brunswick, will be at a later date.

Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

Blair died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at CHI Health in Plainview.

1930-2021

Leland Joseph Blair was born on Nov. 28, 1930, on a farm near Brunswick to Ralph and Ethel Blair. After graduating from Creighton High School, Joe joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed in Hawaii.

After his discharge, he moved back to farm and was soon united in marriage to Kathryn Hildreth in 1954. They settled on the farm, where he became a dairy and crop farmer with his father.

Joe and Kathryn enjoyed over 50 years of marriage and were blessed with six children. They found joy in their personal relationships with Jesus Christ, nine beautiful grandchildren and the addition of great-grandchildren to the family.

Joe worked the Blair farm for over 70 years with his father; his brother, Herb; his son, Kevin; and grandson Dustin. He was an active member of the Brunswick community and is remembered for his kindness and unwavering love for his friends and family.

Joe was preceded in death by his spouse, Kathryn Hildreth Blair; his parents, Ralph and Ethel (Warren) Blair; his sister, Claudia Blair Hartz; his brothers, Owen, Allen and Herbert; his grandson, Steven Josiah Blair; and his daughter-in-law, Laura Blair.

He is survived by his daughters, Claudia Blair Davis (her spouse, Jack) and Beth; his sons Joel, Kevin (his spouse, Diane), Steven (his spouse, Susie), and Mark (his spouse, Tammy); eight grandchildren; and 26 (plus more on the way) great-grandchildren.

Tags

In other news

Robert Gearhart Sr.

Robert Gearhart Sr.

BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.

George Fritz

George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…

Cheryl Glass

Cheryl Glass

WAYNE — Services for Cheryl Glass, 52, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

Janet Meyer

Janet Meyer

OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.

Joseph Blair

Joseph Blair

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for L. Joseph Blair, 90, rural Brunswick, will be at a later date.

Janice Kulm

Janice Kulm

SPENCER — Memorial services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Hope Cemetery in Wessington Springs, S.D.

Arllys Hansen

Arllys Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Arllys Hansen, 101, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Hansen died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Berniece Meyer Hogan

Berniece Meyer Hogan

WAYNE — Services for Berniece A. Meyer Hogan, 94, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Meyer Hogan died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Marian Schroeder

Marian Schroeder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Marian Schroeder, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara