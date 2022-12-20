STANTON — A celebration of life for Joseph W.D. “Joe” Belz, 46, will be Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials will be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Joseph Belz died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Lincoln.
1975-2022
Joseph W. D. “Joe” Belz was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Nov. 16, 1975. He and his brother, Will, were adopted by the Larry and LoAnn Belz family in 1979. Joe was 3 at the time of adoption and was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church the same year. He became a naturalized citizen in 1980.
Joe attended St. John’s Lutheran Parochial School from kindergarten to eighth grade, where he was confirmed in his faith. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1994.
While in high school, he was a successful athlete and enjoyed studying computer technology. After high school, Joe attended Norfolk Community College for a year before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He excelled during his seven years in the Army, serving in military intelligence with deployments to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as well as South Korea and England.
While in the Army, he received numerous commendations and achieved a Specialist 4 ranking by the time of his honorable discharge in 2002.
Joe went on to earn two degrees in electronic technology from Milford Technical School. He then lived and worked in Omaha until he moved to Florida in 2015. He lived in Florida for seven years until returning to Nebraska for the last three months of his life.
Joe was funny, inquisitive and loving and was a lifelong Husker football fan. As a child, Joe loved to take things apart just to see how they worked. Joe was well liked and had a smile for everyone.
Joe is survived by his parents, Larry and LoAnn Belz of Lincoln; and his six siblings: Rachael Belz of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jason (Lisa) Belz of Stanton, Will Belz of Stanton, Jenna (Tyler) Crook of Lincoln, Renee (Thad) Strom of Iron Mountain, Mich., and Carly (Eddie) Balluch of Salina, Kan.; along with four nieces and four nephews.
Joe will be missed by all of his family and friends, and it is comforting to know he is now at peace with God.
