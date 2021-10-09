NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Joseph Armitage died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1924-2021
Joseph Melvin “Mel” Armitage was born on Nov. 9, 1924, at Gering to Joseph and Hazel (Hampson) Armitage. He attended high school at Brainard.
He was united in marriage to Henrietta “Hank” Paul on March 13, 1944, in North Platte. He worked at Union Pacific Railroad depot operator in Maxwell, farmed in Gothenburg, was a mechanic in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Sidney, Bee Farming in Norfolk, Grothe Farms and Crafts Inc. in Norfolk before retiring to Neligh. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafts, painting saw blades, making wooden animals, playing cards, football and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Carolyn (Dwayne) Keith of Norfolk, Marlene (Ed) Schindler of Neligh and Dwayne (Sue) Armitage of Norfolk; and a daughter-in-law, Pat Armitage of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Helen McWilliams of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse of 72 years; a son, Robert “Bob” Armitage; three brothers and three sisters; a granddaughter and three great-granddaughters.
