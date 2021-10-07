You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Armitage

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Joseph Armitage died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.

SANTEE — Services for Emily C. “Amee” Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Jones, Okla., formerly of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs and Ron Thomas will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.

WAUSA — Services for Roland L. Barnes, 66, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roland Barnes died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Wausa.

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.

VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

