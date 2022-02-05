 Skip to main content
Joseph and Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Ann Quinn died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center. Joseph Quinn died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Janice Teadtke

NIOBRARA — Services for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Janice Teadtke died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

James Linn

LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. James Broz will officiate with burial in Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joseph and Betty Quinn

Celeste Farlee

NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Gu…

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Martin Thorberg

NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…

Lyle Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

