HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph C. P. Alvarez, 91, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Joseph Alvarez died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.
PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.
STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Vete…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.