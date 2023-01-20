 Skip to main content
Joseph Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Joseph Abler died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his residence.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1974-2023

Joseph E.W. Abler, the youngest child of 11 born to Paul and LaNeta Abler, was born July 27, 1974, at Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, where he remained a member throughout his lifetime.

Joe attended Norfolk Catholic High School, graduating in 1992. After his high school graduation, Joe graduated from Wayne State College in 1996, majoring in criminal justice.

Joe was united in marriage to Tina Sanders on June 8, 1996, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children, Colby M.P. on June 25, 1998, Chase Philip on March 10, 2001, and Maddie Jo on May 1, 2007.

Joe worked at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 1, 1996, until July 22, 2003. He then attended law school in Vermillion, S.D., at the University of South Dakota from 2003 until 2007. After graduation, Joe was employed at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office from 2007 until he was elected Antelope County Attorney in 2010. While serving as county attorney, he also operated Abler Law Office. Joe was a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

Joe was the epitome of a family man. He cherished time spent with his spouse and children. Joe loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his two sons. He volunteered as a softball coach for Maddie’s Kelly’s Softball team in Norfolk.

Joe is survived by his spouse, Tina; children Colby, Chase and Maddie; parents Paul and LaNeta Abler; siblings Steve (Mary) Abler of Norfolk, Laurie Abler of Norfolk, Mike (Mari) Abler of Norfolk, Jeff Abler of Glenwood, Iowa, Joan (Dave) Hergenrader of Lincoln, Ann (Ted) Moon of Norfolk, Amy (Brian) Persinger of Hermosa, S.D., and Malinda (Matt) Sailors of Hermosa; brother-in-law Larry Fossler of Beatrice; 30 nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and -nephews; parents-in-law Sandy and Randy Helmer of Crofton; and in-laws Wendy (Rob) Moore of Omaha and Casey Helmer of Manchester, Maine.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paula Fossler, Mary Abler and Tom Abler; brother-in-law Roger Buckendahl; sister-in-law Jan Jochum; and father-in-law Mike Sanders.

In other news

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Richard Johnson

Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. No public services will be held.

Kathleen Napier

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.

Wayne Arnold

DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.

John Fehrs

NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post…

Daniel Wiedenfeld

HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.

Kathleen Napier

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.

Teri Dunn

Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!

Mary Ann Crabb

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Ann Crabb died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

