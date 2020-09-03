Josef Cunningham

NORFOLK — Services for Josef J. “Joe” Cunningham, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2020
Josef James was born June 26, 1947, in O’Neill, to Joseph and Sylvia (Caulfield) Cunningham.
Joe was an independent car salesman and worked for a variety of car dealerships in Colorado, Arizona and Nebraska. His other jobs included Hupp’s Wholesale, Conklin Company, a tar roofing company, as a Lyft driver in Arizona, and as a limo driver in Norfolk.
Joe never retired and up into his last days of life, he mowed lawns and served as a substitute Norfolk Daily News route driver.
Joe loved his Corvette, Pontiacs and Lincoln cars, traveling the open roads and his collies. He always had two dogs and loved them as his children. His daily routine was taking them out early in the morning to let them run in the country or through the park and a walk in the evening.
Joe loved the NFL and his favorite teams were the Broncos and Bears.
He loved Jesus and his family with his whole heart as well. Always there for us at a drop of a hat. He was a pure joy to spend time with his visits, texts and calls. He was a bright light in the lives of many with his kind loving words and gestures.
He is survived by his children, Kim (Ron) Bilstein of Battle Creek, Michele (Bob) Guthrie of Norfolk, Joey Porter of Norfolk, Brandon (Holly) Cunningham of Norfolk and Desireé (Jason) Wilkinson of Neligh; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (James) Walnofer of Orchard and Pat (Dick) Harmon of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish’s Facebook page. Also, the Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website under Joe’s obituary.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.