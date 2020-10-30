Jose Rivera

NORFOLK — Services for Jose M. Rivera, 43, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1977-2020
Jose was born July 31, 1977, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Jose A. Rivera and Anne X. Villegas-Tanco.
He is survived by the love of his life, Samantha Brouhard; children Katisha Rivera and Jeremy Rivera of Perth Amboy, N.J., and Olivia Yesenia-Nicole Molina and Lillyanne Xiomara Rivera; mother and stepfather Anne Villegas–Tanco and Pedro Villegas; three brothers and a sister.