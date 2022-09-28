NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. José Contreras Ortiz died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Fern (Davidson) Ross, 92, Peru, Ind., formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.