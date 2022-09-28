 Skip to main content
José Contreras Ortiz

NORFOLK — Services for José A. Contreras Ortiz, 52, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. José Contreras Ortiz died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…

ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.

WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Fern (Davidson) Ross, 92, Peru, Ind., formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Janett Arlene Riley, 88, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Albion.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

