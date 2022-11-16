Services for Jordyne N. Jones, 32, Nixa, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Countryside Christian Church, 3350 W. Jackson Road, in Nixa.
Cremations of the Ozarks is in charge of the arrangements.
Jordyne Jones died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after suffering severe health issues for a number of years.
1990-2022
Jordyne was born on Nov. 2, 1990, in Norfolk, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She grew up in the church and was baptized into Christ at age 12. As a teenager, Jordyne taught a Sunday school class for small children and Divorce Care to children of divorced parents. Growing up, she loved to spend time with her friends and all things Sci Fi, including her favorite television shows.
Jordyne was very creative and artistic, designing, producing and having manufactured her enamel pins. She had a great love for her mom’s home cooking such as chicken and noodles and lasagna. A favorite of Jordyne’s was her Grandma Sloniger’s homemade vegetable soup.
She loved animals of all kinds with a special spot in her heart for dogs. Jordyne loved helping others and upon her death she was able to help others on this earth one final time by donating to Mid America Transplant of St. Louis, Mo.
She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Jones of Nixa; father John Jones of Wickenburg, Ariz.; brother Jayce Jones of Nixa; maternal grandparents Dean and Pat Sloniger of Nixa; and paternal grandmother,Jean Jones of Correctionville, Iowa. Jordyne is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins and by her beloved dog, Sugar Plum.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs Buddy and Chloe Belle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Jordyne’s name to her immediate family to help with expenses which can be sent to: The Jones family, c/o Dean Sloniger, 311 S. Market St., Nixa, MO 65714 or the Springfield Humane Society (www.swh.org/giving.html). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.