 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jordyne Jones

Jordyne Jones

Services for Jordyne N. Jones, 32, Nixa, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Countryside Christian Church, 3350 W. Jackson Road, in Nixa.

Cremations of the Ozarks is in charge of the arrangements.

Jordyne Jones died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after suffering severe health issues for a number of years.

1990-2022

Jordyne was born on Nov. 2, 1990, in Norfolk, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She grew up in the church and was baptized into Christ at age 12. As a teenager, Jordyne taught a Sunday school class for small children and Divorce Care to children of divorced parents. Growing up, she loved to spend time with her friends and all things Sci Fi, including her favorite television shows.

Jordyne was very creative and artistic, designing, producing and having manufactured her enamel pins. She had a great love for her mom’s home cooking such as chicken and noodles and lasagna. A favorite of Jordyne’s was her Grandma Sloniger’s homemade vegetable soup.

She loved animals of all kinds with a special spot in her heart for dogs. Jordyne loved helping others and upon her death she was able to help others on this earth one final time by donating to Mid America Transplant of St. Louis, Mo.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Jones of Nixa; father John Jones of Wickenburg, Ariz.; brother Jayce Jones of Nixa; maternal grandparents Dean and Pat Sloniger of Nixa; and paternal grandmother,Jean Jones of Correctionville, Iowa. Jordyne is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins and by her beloved dog, Sugar Plum.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs Buddy and Chloe Belle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Jordyne’s name to her immediate family to help with expenses which can be sent to: The Jones family, c/o Dean Sloniger, 311 S. Market St., Nixa, MO 65714 or the Springfield Humane Society (www.swh.org/giving.html). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

Tags

In other news

Donna Dahl

Donna Dahl

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Donna Dahl, 86, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Jacobson

Robert Jacobson

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Jacobson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.

Connie Shald

Connie Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Connie Shald, 70, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Adeline Anderson

Adeline Anderson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.

Joseph Schaaf

Joseph Schaaf

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.

Jeffrey Frady

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Lois Nielsen

Lois Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Edwin Belina

Edwin Belina

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Cyrus Crandall

Cyrus Crandall

CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara