Jonathon Allen

NORFOLK — Services for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. A graveside service will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Jonathon Allen died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1985-2023

Jon was born on Sept. 26, 1985, in O’Neill to Loren and Rhonda (Grubbs) Allen. He attended grade school at Orchard Public School and graduated from Orchard High School in 2004 before attending Northeast Community College, where he graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics.

During high school, Jon worked for couple local farmers and, in his college years, he worked for Freightliner in Norfolk. After graduating from college, Jon went to work for Moore Bros. truck stop as a mechanic before finding his work family at Bauer Underground in Norfolk.

Jon was always willing to help anyone and everyone. There was never a piece of equipment Jon couldn’t operate or challenge that Jon backed away from. He played hard, but worked harder always finding a solution for challenges.

Jon married Anna Kavan on Aug. 31, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Jon enjoyed hunting, tractor pulls, dirt bikes, diesel trucks, but always held his family close to his heart and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include spouse Anna Allen of Stanton; children Dawson and Logan of Stanton; parents Loren and Rhonda Allen of Page; sister Kim (Tom) Blain and their children Addison, Gavin and Owen of Stanton; sister Laura Allen (Norman Hansen) of Minnesota; brother Derik Allen (Brooke Doke) of Stanton; maternal grandma Frances Grubbs of Plainview; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jon was preceded in death by sister Amber Allen as an infant; paternal grandparent, Duane and Irma Allen; maternal grandfather George Grubbs; uncle Gordon Grubbs; and Farva the Pig.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family for a later designation. Casketbearers will be Derik Allen, Tom Blain, Neil Engel, Ryan Bergman, Alex Hartigan, Dean Heller, Aaron Dinklage and Justin Hellbusch. Honorary casketbearers will be Dawson Allen, Logan Allen, Addison Blain, Gavin Blain and Owen Blain.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

The graveside service will follow a funeral luncheon.

