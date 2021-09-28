AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Jonathan E. Hohn, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
Jonathan Hohn died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, were Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Willard J. Bartels, 86, Wakefield, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…
