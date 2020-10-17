Jonah Stephens Sr.

WAYNE — Private services with military rites for Jonah D. Stephens Sr., 75, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at a Lincoln hospital.
1944-2020
Jonah Daniel Stephens Sr. was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Winchester, Tenn., to John Russell and Alma (Wright) Stephens. Jonah and his twin brother, Joseph, were delivered by their father, John, at their home. He graduated from Franklin County High School and Northeast College.
He was employed at Nucor Steel in Norfolk for 32 years, most recently as a water purifier specialist until retiring in 2005.
Jonah married Carol Boyer on April 9, 2005, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church near St. Joseph, Mo. The couple lived in Wayne. He enjoyed playing golf with Carol, U.F.C., old cars, fishing on the Tennessee River and the Tennessee Titans.
Jonah attended and was their avid supporter for his grandsons Johnny and Tim’s wrestling, grandson Noah’s basketball and football games, and his granddaughter Gabrielle’s volleyball and basketball games.
Jonah was a former Golden Glove Boxer.
Jonah is survived by his loving spouse, Carol; his sons, Joe (Pam) Stephens of Sioux City and John (Becky) Stephens of Hinton, Iowa; his stepchildren, Christin (Rod) Lutt of Wayne and Troy (Amber) Cook of Queen Creek, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Jonah was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Johnny Stephens; a daughter, Rebekah Joy Stephens; his siblings, John Stephens, David Stephens, Elsie Stephens and Betty Marshall.
Memorials may be made to Stephen’s Family for later designation.