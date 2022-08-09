 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jon Potthast

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.

1978-2022

Jon Michael Potthast was born to Mike and Tami Potthast on March 26, 1978, in Norfolk. He attended Jefferson Elementary School and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1996. He attended Wayne State College on a baseball scholarship.

On Sept. 23, 2006, Jon was united in marriage to Trisha Bayne. To this union, two beautiful girls were born — Ali Elisabeth and Kinley Jayne.

Jon enjoyed hunting, camping and sitting by the firepit listening to music with family and friends. His daughters know the words to every song they sang together.

Jon was also a big John Wayne fan and loved to watch his movies with his dad and brothers. He especially enjoyed “Rio Bravo” and the song Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson sang in it: “My Rifle, My Pony, and Me.” He learned those words at a young age and sang it many, many times with family and friends and made sure his girls knew it.

He loved any kind of sport, but his favorite was always baseball. Jon enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and most of his collection of hats have the team logo on them. He also followed the Huskers and was a huge fan. He loved it most when he watched the games on a big screen with his grandpas, dad, brothers and friends.

Jon worked as a custodian at Jefferson Elementary School for several years. He was so proud of keeping “his school” in tip-top shape. He made friends with co-workers and especially enjoyed each child that attended there. He truly loved his job.

Jon’s family and friends have always been a huge part of his life — spending time together, whether sitting around shooting the bull, camping, playing ball or bowling. The most loved highlight in his life was his wonderful girls, Ali and Kinley. “Bubba” and “KJ” were his nicknames for them. They had many fun adventures and spent time together doing fun things, art, music and playing football or baseball — the loves of his life.

Jon is lovingly survived by his beautiful girls, Ali and Kinley Potthast; parents Mike and Tami (Frank) Potthast, all of Norfolk; brothers Matt (Ally) of Seneca, S.C., and Cody (Sara) of Lincoln; his former spouse and best friend, Trisha Benedict of Norfolk; nieces and nephews Gianna, Mila, Nadya, Ruby, McCartney, Kaydence and Sawyer; aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Joyce Potthast and Merle and Velva Frank; great-grandmothers Mary Nye and Marjorie Ballinger; and his little sister, Sara Jayne in infancy.

The family asks that those in attendance wear casual attire to celebrate Jon’s life.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Larry Pendergast

Larry Pendergast

O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Cecilia Kramer

Cecilia Kramer

WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

James Weinberger

James Weinberger

ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.

Donald Jeannoutot

Donald Jeannoutot

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Francisco Morales

Francisco Morales

WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Dean Lammers

Dean Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Ida Pilger

Ida Pilger

PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.

Donald Pelster

Donald Pelster

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara