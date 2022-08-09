NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.
1978-2022
Jon Michael Potthast was born to Mike and Tami Potthast on March 26, 1978, in Norfolk. He attended Jefferson Elementary School and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1996. He attended Wayne State College on a baseball scholarship.
On Sept. 23, 2006, Jon was united in marriage to Trisha Bayne. To this union, two beautiful girls were born — Ali Elisabeth and Kinley Jayne.
Jon enjoyed hunting, camping and sitting by the firepit listening to music with family and friends. His daughters know the words to every song they sang together.
Jon was also a big John Wayne fan and loved to watch his movies with his dad and brothers. He especially enjoyed “Rio Bravo” and the song Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson sang in it: “My Rifle, My Pony, and Me.” He learned those words at a young age and sang it many, many times with family and friends and made sure his girls knew it.
He loved any kind of sport, but his favorite was always baseball. Jon enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and most of his collection of hats have the team logo on them. He also followed the Huskers and was a huge fan. He loved it most when he watched the games on a big screen with his grandpas, dad, brothers and friends.
Jon worked as a custodian at Jefferson Elementary School for several years. He was so proud of keeping “his school” in tip-top shape. He made friends with co-workers and especially enjoyed each child that attended there. He truly loved his job.
Jon’s family and friends have always been a huge part of his life — spending time together, whether sitting around shooting the bull, camping, playing ball or bowling. The most loved highlight in his life was his wonderful girls, Ali and Kinley. “Bubba” and “KJ” were his nicknames for them. They had many fun adventures and spent time together doing fun things, art, music and playing football or baseball — the loves of his life.
Jon is lovingly survived by his beautiful girls, Ali and Kinley Potthast; parents Mike and Tami (Frank) Potthast, all of Norfolk; brothers Matt (Ally) of Seneca, S.C., and Cody (Sara) of Lincoln; his former spouse and best friend, Trisha Benedict of Norfolk; nieces and nephews Gianna, Mila, Nadya, Ruby, McCartney, Kaydence and Sawyer; aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Joyce Potthast and Merle and Velva Frank; great-grandmothers Mary Nye and Marjorie Ballinger; and his little sister, Sara Jayne in infancy.
The family asks that those in attendance wear casual attire to celebrate Jon’s life.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.