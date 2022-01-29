Jon Freudenburg

Memorial services for Jon D. Freudenburg, 68, Fort Worth, Texas, will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Greenwood Chapel in Fort Worth.
1954-2022
Jon David Freudenburg, 68, beloved father, grandfather, son and brother passed away Jan. 12, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jon was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Norfolk to Earl and Darlene (Preuss) Freudenburg. He attended school in rural Madison and graduated from Madison High School in Madison in 1972. He attended and graduated from Northeast Community College in 1974.
On Oct. 22, 2010, Jon married Janina Nikodem in Fort Worth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Freudenburg.
Survivors are his spouse, Janina of Fort Worth; mother Darlene Freudenburg of Madison; children Angela (Luke), Kory and Adam (Mary) Freudenburg, all of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepson Michael Nikodem of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; grandchildren Olivia and Luke Kory and Jaxon Freudenburg; sisters Jane (Jack) Richardson of Sanger, Texas, and Susan (Mark) Miller of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be left at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.