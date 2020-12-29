You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Road conditions will deteriorate today, making
travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Jon Blevins

NORFOLK — Services for Jon J. Blevins, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jeff Sours will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel.

He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.

Tags

In other news

Grace Tichota

Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Alfred Schneider

Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion…

Dale Tuttle Jr.

Dale Tuttle Jr.

SANTEE — Services for Dale Tuttle Jr., 55, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Patricia White Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Jarold Dennis

Jarold Dennis

BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Stan Hoscheit

Stan Hoscheit

STANTON — Stan Hoscheit, 85, Mountain Home, Ark., formerly of Stanton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Services are pending.

Gladys Meisinger

Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kieth Lieding

Kieth Lieding

PLAINVIEW — Greek Orthodox Christian services for Kieth A. Lieding, 78, Webster City, Iowa, formerly of Orchard and South Sioux City, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial with military rites will be in the Orchard Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Sara Johnston

Sara Johnston

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, St. Louis, Mich., will be at a later date. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Shirley Schmit

Shirley Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Shirley L. Schmit, 87, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara