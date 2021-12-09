Jon Bargmann

BANCROFT — Jon Michel Bargmann passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by his own decision in his home in Watertown, S.D. A memorial gathering will be held in the basement of the Community Building in Bancroft.
1968-2021
Jon was born in the Pender Community Hospital on Nov. 2, 1968, and started school in Bancroft.
In January 1975, he moved with his family to Columbus, Mont., attending school, fishing mountain streams and entertaining multiple visitors from Nebraska during summers.
In February 1977, the family returned to Bancroft. His father, Burton, was employed with HunTel Telephone Company, and they moved to Walthill then to Osmond, where he graduated from high school. In high school, he was active in being on the technical crew working lights and sound for the school plays and participated in band.
After high school, Jon attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City with a degree in environmental engineering. While attending college, he became active with the creation of a concrete canoe which was entered into contests. He enjoyed riding his bike to various places in the city.
When Jon moved to Watertown, he worked for the state of South Dakota. While in Watertown, he became involved with numerous activities, including helping with the community theater, officiating in runs, storm watching, working with the Rec Center, and doing soundboard work with a local church.
Jon began Bargmann Engineering Consultants and had licenses in five surrounding states. His company consulted with businesses to make sure they were in compliance with containment for fuel storage.
Jon enjoyed scuba diving, model trains, visiting with his neighbors, Ham radio, and creating inventive solutions to a variety of issues, such as using the fish aquarium water to water his plants which then served as a filtration system that returned the water to his six-foot fish aquarium. He loved to take care of his lawn, fish pond and the trees that he watched grow in his yard.
He is survived by his parents, Burton and Lesa (Flicker) Bargmann of Bancroft; his sister, Maelynn and spouse Ryan Liewer; nephew Ryleigh; and niece MacKenzie, all of Bancroft; aunts and uncles, many cousins and 27 guppies.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, a cousin, and too many fish to name.