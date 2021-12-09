You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected.

* WHERE...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Wayne,
Cuming, and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Monona County.

* WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slick roads
and periods of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If
you must travel, be prepared with a winter weather travel kit in
case you should become stranded.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

&&

Jon Bargmann

Jon Bargmann

BANCROFT — Jon Michel Bargmann passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, by his own decision in his home in Watertown, S.D. A memorial gathering will be held in the basement of the Community Building in Bancroft.

1968-2021

Jon was born in the Pender Community Hospital on Nov. 2, 1968, and started school in Bancroft.

In January 1975, he moved with his family to Columbus, Mont., attending school, fishing mountain streams and entertaining multiple visitors from Nebraska during summers.

In February 1977, the family returned to Bancroft. His father, Burton, was employed with HunTel Telephone Company, and they moved to Walthill then to Osmond, where he graduated from high school. In high school, he was active in being on the technical crew working lights and sound for the school plays and participated in band.

After high school, Jon attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City with a degree in environmental engineering. While attending college, he became active with the creation of a concrete canoe which was entered into contests. He enjoyed riding his bike to various places in the city.

When Jon moved to Watertown, he worked for the state of South Dakota. While in Watertown, he became involved with numerous activities, including helping with the community theater, officiating in runs, storm watching, working with the Rec Center, and doing soundboard work with a local church.

Jon began Bargmann Engineering Consultants and had licenses in five surrounding states. His company consulted with businesses to make sure they were in compliance with containment for fuel storage.

Jon enjoyed scuba diving, model trains, visiting with his neighbors, Ham radio, and creating inventive solutions to a variety of issues, such as using the fish aquarium water to water his plants which then served as a filtration system that returned the water to his six-foot fish aquarium. He loved to take care of his lawn, fish pond and the trees that he watched grow in his yard.

He is survived by his parents, Burton and Lesa (Flicker) Bargmann of Bancroft; his sister, Maelynn and spouse Ryan Liewer; nephew Ryleigh; and niece MacKenzie, all of Bancroft; aunts and uncles, many cousins and 27 guppies.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, a cousin, and too many fish to name.

Leonard Mahlendorf

Leonard Mahlendorf

NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Doris Buckendahl

Doris Buckendahl

PIERCE — Services for Doris Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Doris Buckendahl died Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Herman Vollersen

Herman Vollersen

LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of…

Herman Vollersen

Herman Vollersen

LAUREL — Services for Herman Vollersen, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.

Ethel Bogue

Ethel Bogue

ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donna Mae Haverkamp

Donna Mae Haverkamp

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Lucille Peterson

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

