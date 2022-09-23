NORFOLK — Services for Joletta Mejstrik, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.
1934-2022
Joletta died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Joletta Mejstrik was born March 19, 1934, in West Point, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Batenhorst) Knobbe. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1952. Joletta met her future spouse, Frank, in high school and they were married Sept. 29, 1956.
Joletta began her long career at New York Life Insurance Company in 1960 and worked there for over 50 years.
Family was Joletta’s passion. She loved her children and grandchildren, her family was her greatest treasure. Joletta also loved playing bridge and volunteering at the Catholic Church and at the Red Cross. More than anything, Joletta loved her walks. She walked before walking was popular.
Joletta is survived by her children and their families: son Michael (Sandy) Mejstrik, Justin (Jennifer) Bowers, children Gracie, Jacob and Audrey, Matt Mejstrik, Jessica Lunz, Beau and Wyatt; daughter Lisa and her children, Alison and Jack; brother Richard (Marilyn) Knobbe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Francis Mejstrik in 2009; and her brothers and sisters.