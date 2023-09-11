NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
A celebration of life gathering will follow immediately at Pioneer Homes, 500 P St., in Neligh.
1937-2023
Jolene Kay Van Patter (nee Holm) passed away peacefully Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Glendale after a short illness. She was 86 years old.
Jolene was born June 12, 1937, in Royal on the family farm to Lucretia Mae Cole and Elmer Phillip Holm. The family moved to Butte in 1952, where she graduated from Butte High School in 1955 and attended Wayne State Teachers College.
After graduating from Wayne State Teachers College, she taught school in Antelope County.
Jolene married Duane Reuben Van Patter on May 31, 1959. From this union were born three sons: Philip Wayne, Marvin Duane and Michael Dale. Alongside her spouse, she farmed 320 acres in Neligh and worked at the Neligh Nursing Home before eventually moving to Clay Center in 1976.
While living in Clay Center, Jolene worked various jobs. She was employed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgar Nursing Home, the Clay Center Senior Center and a variety of other jobs. But her number one priority was taking care of her family.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star organization, as well as PEO since June 1955. She enjoyed writing poetry, crocheting, word search puzzles and adult coloring books. In 2013, Jolene and Duane moved to Glendale to be closer to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by her sons, Philip (Laurie) Van Patter of Hastings, Marvin Van Patter of Phoenix and Michael (Lynn) Van Patter of Phoenix; grandchildren Cyndie Renae (Benjamin) Stepp of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Skylar Shaye Van Patter of Tucson, Ariz., Michael Colt (Mackenzie) Van Patter of Rawlins, Wyo.; along with great-grandsons, Hudson Carter and Ryker Kade Stepp of Litchfield Park. Jolene is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were spouse Duane Reuben Van Patter; her parents, Lucretia Mae and Elmer Phillip Holm; a brother, Elmer Neville Holm; twin sister, Joyce Kay Sedlacek (nee Holm) and granddaughter Brandie Colleen Curtis Van Patter.