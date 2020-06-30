COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Jolene Hrbek

NIOBRARA — Private services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be at Thursday, July 2, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Limited visitation without family present will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

She died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Rodella Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Rodella A. Wacker, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wilma Johnson

NORFOLK —  Services for Wilma Johnson, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Elenora Hohneke

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.

Glenda Elston

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Glenda S. Elston, 68, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Private burial will be in the Danish Cemetery.

Bobbie Reifenrath

LAUREL — Services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.

Marcella Berner

SCRIBNER — Services for Marcella M. Berner, 79, Hooper, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marlin Metschke

FREMONT — Services for Marlin W. Metschke, 93, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

