NIOBRARA — Services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 7…
OSMOND — Services for Beulah M. Rokahr, 91, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate with burial in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Lyle V. Horst, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.
EMERSON — Graveside services for Daniel R. McTaggart, 74, Norfolk, were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gerald Leise officiated.
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Zak T. Palmer, 18, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the North Central Knights football field in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date.