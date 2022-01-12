Memorial services for Jolene F. (Hoferer) Burns, 77, Essex, Iowa, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex. The Rev. Edward Bastedo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Essex Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Jolene Burns died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha following a brief illness.
Memorials are directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association.