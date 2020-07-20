NORFOLK — Johnny Wuest, 92, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
No services are planned. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHAMBERS — Services for Jeannene Reninger, 90, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate.
ATKINSON — Services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.
ELGIN — Services for Marjorie Kloepper, 93, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Lincoln.
OMAHA — Services for Carol S. (Kuk) Wernsman, 85, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, 69, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
SCHUYLER — Services for Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, Schuyler, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home South Chapel in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial and military honors at the Schuyler Cemetery.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Miriam L. Samuelson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
