Johnny Cline

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, Valentine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Johnny Cline died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home in Valentine.

Delmar Heithold and Betty Heithold

WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Regina Martin

PENDER — Services for Regina A. “Ginger” Martin, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender. Burial wil be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Larry Bartee

TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Larry Bartee died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dallas Anders

STANTON — Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.

Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dallas Anders

STANTON — Memorial Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602…

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

