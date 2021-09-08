LONG PINE — Memorial services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at a later date.
Johnny Brown died recently at his home in Long Pine.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at a later date.
Johnny Brown died recently at his home in Long Pine.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, were conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals of Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Lambrecht Cemetery in rural Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Peggy A. Flesner, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at a later date.
LAUREL — Services for Hazel D. Fritschen, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Hazel Fritschen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Butte Cemetery in Butte.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Donald H. Wedekind, 90, Louisville, were Saturday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Burial was in the Zion (Wedekind) Lutheran Cemetery in Lindsay.
TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
PAGE — Services for Duane Dorr, 96, Page, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military honors by the Page American Legion Post 315.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.