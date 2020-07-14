Johnnie Hobbs

NORFOLK — Services for Johnnie D. “John” Hobbs, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
———
Born July 2, 1955, in David City, Johnnie D. “John” Hobbs was the son of Dale and Edith (Daniels) Hobbs.
He attended grade school in Columbus and Columbus Lakeview High School. After high school, John worked for D&L Manufacturing.
He married Anne Bryant on Feb. 6, 1981, in Columbus. After marriage, John and Anne moved to Norfolk in 1982, and John worked for Green Fiber.
John enjoyed going to horse races and watching the Minnesota Vikings.
Survivors include his spouse, Anne Hobbs of Norfolk; a daughter, Lisa Hobbs of Lincoln; a son, Brent Hobbs of Norfolk; a sister, Sue Martinez of Columbus; a niece and a nephew; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Edith, and a sister, Linda Hobbs.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.