John Wright

NORFOLK — Services for John T. Wright, 65, Tilden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
WAYNE — Services for JoAnn Owens, 88, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Brookdale-Wayne in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marsaline E. Langenberg, 93, formerly of Winside and Hoskins, will at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Eldora G. Schafer, 95, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Richy Johnson, 49, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign War…
SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Marvin D. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. The Rev. Martha Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Hazel M. Gerling, 89, Madison, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
COLERIDGE — Services for Ronald E. Wege, 68, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.