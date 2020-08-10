John Wright

BASSETT — John L. Wright, 64, of Bassett died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Bassett. A formal service will not be held per his request. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.
Bloomfield — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield, formerly of Osmond, are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
NELIGH — Services for Germaine Voborny, 80, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private family services for John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove will be held. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
HARTINGTON — Services for Emmett A. Fluent, 83 of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. Honcik, 60, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway PMA officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.