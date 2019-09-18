John Wright

NORFOLK — Services for John T. “Woodchuck” Wright, 65, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Tilden Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, after a short battle with cancer at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1954-2019
John was born Sept. 1, 1954, to James Dorian and Ruth (Mills) Wright in Tilden. John attended school in Tilden and graduated from Elkhorn Valley High in 1973. He attended Northeast Community College for three years in auto mechanics. John drove truck for numerous trucking companies in the area and logged over 1.5 million miles. He retired in 2019 due to his health.
John enjoyed target shooting, fishing, NASCAR and his ‘70 Mustang.
John is survived by two sisters, Kathy Wright of Lincoln and his twin, Joan Fulsaas of Lincoln, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.