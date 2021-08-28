FORDYCE — Services for John Wiebelhaus, 48, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Wiebelhaus died after a brief illness in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.