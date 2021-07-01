John Werner

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for John W. Werner, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. John’s Cemetery south of Battle Creek. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate.
He died Dec. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A lunch will follow at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk.
John was born March 11, 1950, to Wayne and Arlene (Praeuner) Werner at Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969.
He started working at Sherwood Medical in Norfolk.
He married Claudia Nicholson in 1979, and they later divorced. Due to health problems, he spent his last years in the nursing home.
Survivors include his mother, Arlene; three sons, Brandon, Kyle and Wade Werner; two grandchildren of Lincoln; and sisters Connie and Sandy Wormington, Brenda and Mike Christensen, Christine Lewis, Jan and Lenny Smutny and Bridget and Rod Hatten.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Wayne Werner.