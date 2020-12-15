You have permission to edit this article.
John Werner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.

He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Moeller

Larry Moeller

CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton, will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Florence ElDorado

Florence ElDorado

WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Wayne Conley

Wayne Conley

NORFOLK — Services for A. Wayne Conley, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Jovita Fernandez

Jovita Fernandez

WAYNE — Services for Jovita Fernandez, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Howard Mills

Howard Mills

ALBION — Private services for Howard “Pete” Mills, 93, Albion, will be Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, Sons of the Ame…

