John Werner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.
He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.
He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton, will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Werner, 70, Battle Creek, will be held at a later date.
WAUSA — Private services for Florence ElDorado, 88, Wausa, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wausa Evangelical Covenant Church. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Juan Velazquez Vazquez, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Juan Velazquez Vazquez, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Arthur W. Conley, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
WAYNE — Services for Jovita Fernandez, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ALBION — Private services for Howard “Pete” Mills, 93, Albion, will be Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, Sons of the Ame…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.