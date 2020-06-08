Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.

* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.

* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

John Wells

NELIGH — Memorial services for John Wells, 67, Neligh, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Neligh.

Tags

In other news

Tom Tiefenthaler

SPENCER — Services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

John Wells

NELIGH — Memorial services for John Wells, 67, Neligh, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

Joan Sieler

LYNCH — Graveside services for Joan Sieler, 84, Sun City, Fla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.

Rebecca Thunker

CROFTON — Private services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Tomas Torres

NORFOLK —  Services for Tomas Torres, 51, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Carolyn Doerr

OSCEOLA — Services for Carolyn V. Doerr, 91, Osceola, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osceola. The Rev. Dan Cloeter will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.

William Kingsbury

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Military rites will b…

Alice Hoffman

NORFOLK — Private services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michael Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-