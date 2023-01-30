NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
John Tollefson died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School or the American Legion.
1943-2023
John was born July 30, 1943, in Rochester, Iowa, to Glenn and Antoinette (Postelle) Tollefson. He grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., where he attended school and graduated high school in 1961. In 1963, his love of travel led him to enlist in the Navy, where he served for over 22 years, spending much of it on submarines. In the Navy, he traveled to many places, such as San Diego, Maryland, Idaho, Rhode Island, Guam and Scotland.
John was attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he met the love of his life, Carolyn Kayl. They married on Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Paul’s in Norfolk and lived together in Lincoln for a short while before moving to Hawaii, where their eldest son, Eric, was born.
After briefly living in the San Francisco Bay area, he took some extended time off to explore across the country. They visited with family here in Nebraska and up in his home state of Minnesota before moving to Massachusetts, where their son, Jason, was born.
On Aug. 31, 1986, John retired from the Navy and the Tollefsons moved to Norfolk to be closer to family. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1989 and enjoyed his job as a rural carrier in Creighton until he retired in 2008. Even after retirement, he continued to volunteer time, helping with various duties as a member of the Nebraska Rural Letter Carrier Association.
John greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His dry sense of humor and jokes always made people laugh and endeared him to many. He loved Jeopardy, trivia, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He liked to play golf and shuffleboard when he could and was a big Husker fan.
Carolyn and John shared a passion for travel and their many adventures brought them to Hawaii, California, Massachusetts and all over the United States to name a few.
He is survived by his son, Jason Tollefson; granddaughter Brooke Kube; great-granddaughter Everly Kube; daughter-in-law Kristine Elliott; and sister-in-law Joanne Thietje.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn; son Eric; one brother and one sister.
