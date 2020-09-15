John Suber Jr.

WAYNE — Graveside services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
He died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Tucson.
1955-2020
John E. Suber Jr. was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Wayne, to John Sr. and Bernita (Doring) Suber. He attended grade school in Wayne and graduated from Laurel High School in 1974. He then graduated from Northeast Community College with an electrical degree.
After College, John started working as an electrician for Sands Construction out of Columbus for several years. John then started his own auto body and mechanical repair shop in the Norfolk area before later moving to Arizona.
While in Arizona, John owned and operated a salvage yard for many years.
John enjoyed doing a lot of traveling, and he enjoyed reading and spending time with his dog. Upon semi-retiring, John kept busy doing small remodeling, mechanical, and salvage jobs.
Survivors include his mother, Bernita Suber of Laurel; his sisters, Christine (Gary) Smith of Norfolk and Jane (Brad) Becker of Norfolk; three nephews; a niece; many aunts uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr. in 1963, as well as both sets of grandparents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.