John Suber Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Tucson.

Joanne Gracey

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Juanita Ramirez

NORFOLK —  Services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

James Sander

GRAND ISLAND —  Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Sander, 69, Doniphan, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Dale Janzen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Directed Health Mea…

Wilma Lieswald

TILDEN — Private services for Wilma J. Lieswald, 87, Meadow Grove, will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Dennis McFarland

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis L. McFarland, 74, will be at a later date. No services are planned.

Cheyenne Ziegenbein

YANKTON — Memorial services for Cheyenne Ziegenbein, 22, Yankton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Errin Mulberry will officiate.

Eileen Jensen

WAUSA — Private services for Eileen Jensen, 94, Creighton, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.

Evelyn Schrunk

ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn M. Schrunk, 94, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

