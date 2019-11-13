John Stephen

MADISON — Services for John F. “Johnnie” Stephen, 90, rural Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by VFW Post 5763, American Legion Post 35 and Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday followed by a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
He died at Countryside Home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2019
Johnnie was born on May 31, 1929, the son of Fred and Mary (Ernst) Stephen. He was raised on the family farm northwest of Madison. He attended St. Leonard’s Catholic School and was a life member of St. Leonard’s Catholic Church.
He graduated from Madison High School and was employed by the State Game Commission prior to entering the U.S. Army, where he was a combat veteran in the Korean War.
After returning home, he was superintendent of the Sacramento Game Farm near Wilcox. For a number of years, he farmed and was also a substitute mail carrier.
He served as commander of the American Legion Post and has been a life member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars. In 1985, he was appointed Madison County Commissioner of District 1.
Johnny is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kathy (John) Berrick of Lincoln, Steve (Tess) Bichlmeier of Elgin, Ill., Karen (John) Botbyl of Lawrence, Kan., Karol (Jim) Dickson of Ames, Iowa, Jeff Bichlmeier of Madison, David (Tammy) Bichlmeier of Monroe, Kristi (Dean) Dederman of Norfolk and Kim (Greg) Coffey of Lincoln; 25 great-nieces and -nephews; eight great-great nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Mary Jo Stephen and Trudy Bichlmeier.