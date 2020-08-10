John Sellhorst

NEWMAN GROVE — Private family services for John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove will be held. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at the visitation, masks are requested.
He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Newman Grove.
John Joseph Sellhorst, son of Conrad and Clara (Hoffman) Sellhorst was born on July 12, 1945, at West Point. John attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from high school in 1963. After high school John worked with his father at Red Star Oil in Newman Grove.
On March 3, 1970, John entered the United States Army and went to basic training in Fort Bragg. He was an Army Green Beret and a paratrooper instructor in Panama. During his time in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter and Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1973.
In 1976, John purchased White Star Oil in Newman Grove. On Aug. 10, 1977, John married Arlyce (McCoig) Hanson at a Methodist Church near Osceola. John bought several more gas stations including White Star Oil in Albion, AJ’s in Genoa, and AJ’s C Store in Duncan. He was currently still operating all the stations.
John was a member of the American Legion Post 73 and VFW of Newman Grove. John was a dare devil and loved to ride roller coasters, and loved his parachuting in the service. He also enjoyed telling really bad jokes, but everyone still loved him. He collected glass station globes and pumps. But most of all he was a very proud grandpa.
John is survived by his wife, Arlyce of Fremont; daughter Raegen (Dave) Voboril and grandchildren Sam and Lauren, all of Lincoln; five stepchildren, Rick (Christina) Hanson of Eagle, Randy (Janet) Hanson of Columbus, Robin (Mike) Andrews of Omaha, Rhonda Johnson of Omaha and Russell Hanson of Fremont; 17 stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many coworkers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Ruth Shupe, Elaine Fiewell and Connie Mahoney.
