You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Sellhorst

John Sellhorst

NEWMAN GROVE — Private family services for John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove will be held. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at the visitation, masks are requested.

He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Newman Grove.

———

John Joseph Sellhorst, son of Conrad and Clara (Hoffman) Sellhorst was born on July 12, 1945, at West Point. John attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from high school in 1963. After high school John worked with his father at Red Star Oil in Newman Grove.

On March 3, 1970, John entered the United States Army and went to basic training in Fort Bragg. He was an Army Green Beret and a paratrooper instructor in Panama. During his time in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter and Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1973.

In 1976, John purchased White Star Oil in Newman Grove. On Aug. 10, 1977, John married Arlyce (McCoig) Hanson at a Methodist Church near Osceola. John bought several more gas stations including White Star Oil in Albion, AJ’s in Genoa, and AJ’s C Store in Duncan. He was currently still operating all the stations.

John was a member of the American Legion Post 73 and VFW of Newman Grove. John was a dare devil and loved to ride roller coasters, and loved his parachuting in the service. He also enjoyed telling really bad jokes, but everyone still loved him. He collected glass station globes and pumps. But most of all he was a very proud grandpa.

John is survived by his wife, Arlyce of Fremont; daughter Raegen (Dave) Voboril and grandchildren Sam and Lauren, all of Lincoln; five stepchildren, Rick (Christina) Hanson of Eagle, Randy (Janet) Hanson of Columbus, Robin (Mike) Andrews of Omaha, Rhonda Johnson of Omaha and Russell Hanson of Fremont; 17 stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many coworkers and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Ruth Shupe, Elaine Fiewell and Connie Mahoney.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Glenn Sazama

Bloomfield — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield, formerly of Osmond, are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.

Germaine Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Germaine Voborny, 80, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

John Wright

BASSETT — John L. Wright, 64, of Bassett died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Bassett. A formal service will not be held per his request. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.

Karen Wiselka

COLERIDGE — Services for Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

John Sellhorst

John Sellhorst

NEWMAN GROVE — Private family services for John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove will be held. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Emmett Fluent

HARTINGTON — Services for Emmett A. Fluent, 83 of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post 5283.

James Honcik

NORFOLK — Services for James E. Honcik, 60, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.

Caryl Kralik

Caryl Kralik

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway PMA officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.

Jacqueline Nelson

Jacqueline Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-