NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Schiffbauer Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Betty Henschke died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her brother’s residence in rural Wakefield.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Nita Meyer died at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, rural Randolph.
STANTON — Memorial services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, of Stanton will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Military honors conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Nancy Brooks, 87, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No public services are planned.
WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
