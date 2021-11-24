You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

John Schiffbauer Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1928-2021

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

John was born in Chambers on Dec. 4, 1928, to John R. Sr. and Velva T. (McCoy) Schiffbauer. He grew up in Ewing and attended Ewing Public School. He played basketball for the Ewing Tigers.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 17, 1948, and served in the 8th Army Division until 1954. During the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in Japan and served as Master Sergeant and conductor on a U.S. Army train. He returned to the United States in 1952 to complete his service at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Nebraska.

John married Michiko “Jean” Negishi Hinohara on Nov. 3, 1951, in Yokohama, Japan, at the U.S. Army Chapel Center. He graduated from Southeast Community College at Milford in 1958, and moved to Sidney, where he worked as a welder for two years. In 1960, he returned to Norfolk and started J&R Construction Co., in the business of remodeling and cabinet making until his retirement in 1992.

He enjoyed deer, pheasant and turkey hunting. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Norfolk VFW Chapter.

John is survived by his four children, William “Bill” of Washington, D.C., Marlene (Brad) Smith of Des Moines, Iowa, Tim (Susan) of Omaha and Connie of Norfolk; grandchildren John William Schiffbauer of Potomac, Md., Elisabeth Schiffbauer of New York, N.Y., Zachary (Jenna) Schiffbauer of Omaha, Kailey (Ian) Barry of Omaha, Tara Smith of Des Moines, Robert Smith of Des Moines and Connor Smith of Des Moines; and four great-grandchildren, Mason and Olivia Schiffbauer and Elijah and Adalena Jean Barry.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 67 years, Jean A. Schiffbauer, who died on Sept. 3, 2018; his brother, William of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister, Arlene of Ewing; and his sister, Ruth of Santa Maria, Calif.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

