John Sauser

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for John “Jack” Sauser, 84, Verdigre, formerly of Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113 of Randolph.
Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2021
John Henry “Jack” Sauser peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre. He was born on Feb. 3, 1936, the son of Henry and Odelia (Hosch) Sauser. He grew up in on a farm right outside of Randolph. In 1954, he graduated from St. Frances High School in Randolph.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 1, 1955, until he was honorably discharged on Dec. 1, 1959. When he returned home, he worked in Omaha at a TV shop and at Western Electric. In 1961, Jack returned to Randolph starting his own TV electronic repair shop which he continued throughout his lifetime.
When he returned to Randolph, he also worked for Kansas NE Gas Company as a service man. In April 1968, Jack became the Standard Oil Agent and started his own business, Standard Oil and Home Service, which later became Jack’s Farm Service.
Jack met his bride when he was at Randolph High School working on the boiler. Jack married Mary Louise Schmeits on June 17, 1967, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Neligh and spent the rest of his life taking care of Mary, and those they loved. To the couple was born Bradley, Steven and Joan Sauser.
Jack spent his life providing for his family and serving others in his church and community. In 1968, the Randolph Rescue Squad began with Jack as a founding member who continued to serve for 27 years as an EMT and an ambulance driver.
Jack was a charter member of the Lions Club in Randolph. When his boys were active in Boy Scouts, he served as a Cub Master.
Jack was a member of Randolph Businessmen’s Club and found time to drive a school bus. Community members who didn’t see him bringing them fuel or around town during the week could hear him on Friday nights announcing the football games and at the baseball field announcing during the summer months.
When Jack retired as the owner and operator of Jack’s Farm Service, he worked at Wattier’s True Value, repairing electronics. Jack was a diehard Nebraska fan, a lifetime NRA member, an avid golfer and one of the founding fathers of the Randolph Community Golf Course.
Jack was a family man who was known for helping others and working hard to provide for his family. Jack found joy in spending time with family, hunting a large variety of wildlife, golfing, bowling, attending Nebraska football games and playing cards with friends.
Jack leaves behind his spouse, Mary, of 53 years of Verdigre; children Brad and Michelle Sauser of Carson, Iowa, and Creighton, Steve and Jes Sauser of Johnston, Iowa, and Joan Sauser of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Paige Nelson of Omaha, Faith Sauser of Omaha, Harlie Sauser of Carson, Iowa, Paige Bearinger of Maryville, Mo., Levi Bearinger of Creighton, Ainsley Proctor of Johnston, Iowa, Quin Proctor of Johnston, Iowa, and Remy Sauser of Johnston, Iowa; his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Wiggs of Omaha; his sisters, Dotty Lee (Arthur) Wintz of Sherman, Texas, Jean Holmes of Albuquerque, N.M., and Helen Ann Boutolomei of Ripon, Calif.; his brothers, Jerald (Nancy) of Hill City, Kan., and Roy Sauser of Randolph; in-laws Ron and Ann Schmeits of Raton, N.M., Larry Schmeits of Atlantic, Pa., and Rebecca and James Carr of Burwell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Odelia Sauser; in-laws Louis and Wonona Schmeits; and brothers-in-law Jed Holmes and Cecil Boutolomei.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.