VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
LYNCH — Services for Linda Strom, 69, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dora G. (Kuchar) Norris, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
SPENCER — Private services for Vance Heiser, 17, Lynch, will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in Monowi. He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.
FREMONT — Services for Barbra J. Rohde, 80, are pending at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
YORK — Services for Cessna E. Brestel, 16, McCool Junction, were Feb. 5 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in York.
NORFOLK — Services for Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery in rural Western, Neb.